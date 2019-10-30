Man accused of murdering journalism student abandons his bail bid









AYANDA Ngcobo, 24, was found dead in her boyfriend Siphamandla Sangweni’s room, in September. Sangweni has been charged with her murder. Durban - IN AN about-turn on Tuesday in uMlazi Magistrate’s Court, a 28-year-old accused of killing his girlfriend and the mother of his 7-year-old son abandoned his bail application midway through the hearing. Ayanda Ngcobo, 24, a second-year journalism student at Rosebank College, was found dead on September 30, with visible assault wounds to her chest, at her boyfriend Siphamandla Sangweni’s room, in J section, uMlazi, Durban. Ngcobo was visiting Sangweni that weekend and, when her body was discovered, he could not be found. The couple’s son was found unharmed, in the same room as his mother’s body. Sangweni was arrested by police at his grandparents’ home, in Umzinto, south of Durban, two days after Ngcobo’s body was discovered .

In court on Tuesday, Legal Aid attorney Celani Dludla said Sangweni intended pleading not guilty and would exercise his right to remain silent if asked questions that would incriminate him during the bail application.

Dludla said his client was the breadwinner who his son relied on, he had no previous convictions, no pending cases and was willing to adhere to any bail conditions.

Sangweni testified that the incident happened at his home.

“I went to Umzinto to seek advice from my father. I got the advice from him and, a day later, the police came. Maybe it was my father who reported me,” he said.

He pleaded to be released on bail, so he could continue with his employment as a general worker at a construction company.

During cross-examination, prosecutor Nomkhosi Ngubeni asked Sangweni where, when and whether he was present when the incident happened.

She also asked if the incident he was referring to was linked to Ngcobo’s murder and what advice his father had given him.

Sangweni issued no comment to all her questions.

“I want to know which incident you are referring to and how it’s relevant to this bail application,” Ngubeni asked Sangweni.

After Dludla objected to the questioning, magistrate Asheena Bacharam said she would allow Ngubeni’s line of questioning and explained to Sangweni that he needed to convince the court to release him on bail.

When Bacharam asked Sangweni if he knew Ngcobo, he hung his head and told her that Ngcobo was the mother of his child.

When she asked him how he intended on pleading, he hung his head again, telling her he intended pleading guilty.

He then withdrew his application.

The matter was adjourned to November 26 for a post-mortem report, as well as a regional court decision based on Sangweni’s change of plea.

Daily News