Durban -THE trial against the man accused of killing 9-year-old Sadia Sukhraj is expected to start in the Durban High Court on Tuesday. Sibonelo Mkhize appeared briefly in court on Monday, where the prosecutor, advocate Kelvin Singh, said the matter had initially been set to sit from Tuesday, but had been brought forward to Monday following a pre-trial conference.

“During the pre-trial conference we ironed out some issues, and we are now ready for the trial to commence,” he said.

Judge Esther Steyn then adjourned the matter to Tuesday.

Sadia was shot dead in Shallcross in May last year.

Mkhize and an accomplice are alleged to have been armed when they accosted the 9-year-old girl and hijacked her father, Pastor Shailendra Sukhraj.

He is charged with murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances following Sadia's death during the botched hijacking.

Mkhize's accomplice, Siyabonga Bulose, was killed as the duo attempted to flee from the scene.

Sadia's death sparked a massive public outcry over crime in Chatsworth.

