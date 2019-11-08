Man appears over murder of Chatsworth tavern employee









File photo Durban - A man accused of murdering a tavern manager in Chatsworth appeared in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court yesterday. Malawian-born Patrick Saidi, 31, was allegedly shot in the head and died at the scene in Harry's Tavern in unit 7 when a customer pulled out a firearm. He was buried today. Bash Gounden, the owner of the tavern, said Saidi had worked at the tavern for eight years. “A customer had driven into the water meter in the driveway. I got into my car to fetch the plumber when I heard a gunshot go off. Saidi was serving another customer at the time. I have co-operated with police in their investigation.” The outcome of the first court appearance was not known at the time of going to print.

Police spokesperson Thembeka Mbele said a 35-year-old man had handed himself over to the police. A case of murder was opened at Chatsworth police station.

Saidi lived in Silverglen and is survived by his widow and son. His brother Abdul Saidi said the family would not attend the court case because of the funeral today. “We are still traumatised by what happened. We also wanted to see the person who did this.

"My brother was a good person that is why everyone knows him. We are from the Machinga District in the eastern region of Malawi, which falls under Traditional Authority Nsanama.

"He had ambitions to support his wife and three-year-old boy and put him through school. He also assisted the family's children if the need arose. The family cannot believe it.”

