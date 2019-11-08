Malawian-born Patrick Saidi, 31, was allegedly shot in the head and died at the scene in Harry's Tavern in unit 7 when a customer pulled out a firearm. He was buried today.
Bash Gounden, the owner of the tavern, said Saidi had worked at the tavern for eight years.
“A customer had driven into the water meter in the driveway. I got into my car to fetch the plumber when I heard a gunshot go off. Saidi was serving another customer at the time. I have co-operated with police in their investigation.”
The outcome of the first court appearance was not known at the time of going to print.