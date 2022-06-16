Man arrested after hiding heroin in a loaf of bread while visiting friend arrested for drug possession

Durban — Eshowe officers arrested two men for drug possession after one of them took drugs to the police station to visit his friend who had been arrested. Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the first suspect was arrested while the officers were conducting crime prevention duties at King Dinuzulu on Tuesday.

Ngcobo said police spotted the man on the road and searched him. “Police officers found 54 heroin capsules in his pocket,” Ngcobo said. “The suspect was arrested for possession of drugs and detained at the Eshowe police station.”

Ngcobo said that in the evening, the suspect’s friend arrived at the police station, bringing food and toiletries. “The police officer inspected the items and discovered 94 heroin capsules hidden inside a loaf of bread. The suspect was questioned about the drugs and he begged the police officer not to arrest him. The suspect also attempted to bribe the police officer,” Ngcobo said. “He was arrested and charged for possession of drugs and bribery.”

