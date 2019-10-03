Man arrested, car impounded for spinning tyres outside Mobeni Heights cemetery









Durban - Police have impounded a green BMW and arrested a man accused of spinning his car tyres during a funeral procession outside the Mobeni Heights Cemetery in Chatsworth. The incident took place on the Higginson Highway during the funeral of a Chatsworth resident recently. The motorist handed himself over to Bayview police station in Chatsworth on Wednesday said Durban Metro Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad. Metro police officers recovered the green BMW in Newlands East on Tuesday and impounded it. “This guy is a youngster and does spinning of tyres for funerals. They hire him for R1500. Somebody hired him for the funeral. He has been charged with reckless and negligent driving and will appear in court soon,” Sewpersad said.

The BMW can be seen in some of the videos that had been circulating on social media after the funeral.

One of the videos clearly shows the BMW spinning tyres in the middle of an intersection, with other vehicles blocking the flow of traffic on Higginson Highway.

Sewpersad had said investigations were under way after the Chatsworth resident was given a send-off with the spinning of car tyres, gunshots and the sound of emergency vehicle sirens from Raffia Road in Crossmoor through to the cemetery in Chatsworth.

The police were also probing the alleged involvement of a security firm, a private ambulance service and a funeral service in reported traffic infringements and firing of guns during the funeral procession.

Last week, there were reports that staff of the security firm and ambulance service had handed themselves over to the police after a case was opened at Bayview police station.

The funeral service vehicles were reportedly fitted with flashing white lights and sirens, which contravened national road traffic regulations.

Mzorh Lembede Ngcongo said, "I wonder who came up with this idea of spinning cars and carry firearms in a funeral. Everywhere they do these things but it totally wrong. I think it is because they don't believe in God. That is why they do all these funny things while the others are still in pain !! Welcome to S.A."

