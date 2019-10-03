Durban - Police have impounded a green BMW and arrested a man accused of spinning his car tyres during a funeral procession outside the Mobeni Heights Cemetery in Chatsworth.
The incident took place on the Higginson Highway during the funeral of a Chatsworth resident recently.
The motorist handed himself over to Bayview police station in Chatsworth on Wednesday said Durban Metro Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad.
Metro police officers recovered the green BMW in Newlands East on Tuesday and impounded it.
“This guy is a youngster and does spinning of tyres for funerals. They hire him for R1500. Somebody hired him for the funeral. He has been charged with reckless and negligent driving and will appear in court soon,” Sewpersad said.