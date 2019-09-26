Ndlovu was stabbed while returning from a function where she and 19 other girls from Durban had worked as hostesses on Saturday.
Ndlovu, 22, a Bachelor of Administration student from Inanda, was attacked outside the boarding facility the girls were to stay at after the Msinga DriftKhana motoring event.
Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele yesterday confirmed that a 20-year-old man was arrested on Monday in connection with the murder.
“A massive search was immediately launched. Through assistance of the community, police were able to trace him in the bushes in Msinga. He is expected to appear in court on a charge of murder. We thank the community for their assistance in bringing him to book,” said Mbele.