Komell Delicia Pillay. Picture: Facebook

Durban - Police have made a breakthrough in connection with the gruesome murder of oThongathi resident Komell Pillay whose semi-naked body was found in an abandoned building on Sunday. Police said a 23- year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with her murder and is being held at oThongati police station.

Pillay, 22, also known as Delicia was found dead in the derelict house on Watson Highway said police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala.

“She was semi-naked when she was found. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death. A 23-year-old suspect was arrested. He will appear in the Verulam Magistrates’ Court soon,” Gwala said.

Pillay had left home on Saturday with a friend.

It is alleged that she went to a nightclub nearby.

When she did not return home the next day her family tried making contact with her via her cellphone but it was switched off. By midday on Sunday police had informed them of her death.

Her sister Desray Gounden said police had informed them of the arrest on Tuesday evening.

“We are not sure who he is. The police have not allowed us to see him,” Gounden said.

The Pillay family were devastated when the Daily News called. They where preparing for the funeral at the Belvedere Hall and cremation at oThongathi crematorium on Wednesday.

“My sister had a whole life ahead. She resigned from her job at a call centre recently. Her ambitions were to be a chef someday,” Gounden said.

Dolly Munien, eThekwini ward 61 councillor, said residents have spoken to the owner of the derelict house to demolish it or secure it so that illicit activities cannot be conducted there.

“Residents said the only time the owner would take action would be if there was a murder there. Tragically this had to happen. The house is an eyesore on the main road and is attracting all kinds of wrongdoers,” Munien said.

“Her parents Elvis and Hazel Pillay are pulling themselves together but the reality of the incident will set in once the body arrives home for the prayers. Komell would wake up early to make her fathers lunch on a daily basis. These are some of the memories she would leave behind. For now, their focus is on the funeral and then it would turn to the courts for justice. Right now they have closure but this is not total closure. There could be more than one person that was involved in the murder,” Munien said.

A case of murder is being investigated by oThongathi SAPS.

Daily News