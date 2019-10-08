Durban - A quick thinking armed response officer and a local businessman arrested an alleged rapist on the Berea.
Captain Nqobile Gwala, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said it is alleged that in the early hours of Monday, a 38-year-old woman was raped at Montpelier Road in Morningside by an unknown man who offered her a lift.
"A 29-year-old suspect was arrested for rape. A case of rape was opened for investigation at Berea SAPS. The docket is now investigated by Durban Central FCS Unit. The man will appear in the Durban Magistrates Court," Gwala said.