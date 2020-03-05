Man arrested in R15m Chatsworth drug bust

Durban - METRO police recovered more than R15million worth of drugs in a drug bust in Chatsworth on Tuesday afternoon and also arrested a man for drug possession. Spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said they had received information that the man was suspected of transporting and distributing mandrax tablets and heroin. At the time of the bust, the man, Shaun Samigan, 52, who appeared in court on Wednesday and may apply for bail next week, was in the vicinity of the Sharks Tavern in Montford, Chatsworth. The Mort Tactical Support Unit set up surveillance outside the premises and noticed a man fitting the description provided in a vehicle approaching the tavern. Sewpersad said police then pounced on Samigan, who was found with 700 mandrax tablets and was placed under arrest. “The suspect then took us to his premises. A consented search via both the suspect and his spouse was conducted. This search resulted in the seizure of more narcotics, namely mandrax tablets and heroin,” said Sewpersad.

“On further investigation, it was established that the seizure consisted of 36 kilograms of heroin powder and 6074 mandrax tablets. The total street value of the narcotics recovered is estimated at R15 007 400.”

Sewpersad said due to the quantity and value of the drugs, detectives from the Durban Organised Crime Unit and members of the Network and Tracing Unit were called to the scene to assist.

The docket and drugs were handed over to the Durban Organised Crime Unit.

Sewpersad commended the team involved in the drug bust and said it took them several hours to count the mandrax tablets.

“I want to urge communities, especially Chatsworth, to give us the information so that we can deal with the scourge, because we believe that some of the people in the community are harbouring these criminals, these drug pedlars, these drug manufacturers,” said Sewpersad.

“The only time we can tackle this is when the community actually gives us information and helps us to curtail this kind of criminal activity in the townships.”

Institute for Security Studies researcher Richard Chelin said drugs were a big issue in South Africa.

Chelin said an important question to ask was what drugs were being used.

“Heroin is imported. It’s not from South Africa and it’s part of the illicit trade into the country, while mandrax tablets are manufactured here. They fall under synthetic drugs (manufactured in a lab using chemicals),” said Chelin.

He said another concern was that new synthetic drugs were coming in or were being created.

He noted the new drug craze, Wiz, which was also making waves in the Durban south area.

Daily News