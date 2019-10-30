Man charged with girlfriends murder abandons bail









Ayanda Ngcobo,24, is alleged to have been killed by the father of her 7-year-old son, Siphamandla Sangweni abandoned his bail application in court. Picture: Supplied DURBAN- The family of 24-year-old Ayanda Ngcobo who is alleged to have been killed by the father of her son are relieved that he abandoned his bail application. Siphandla Sangweni,28, on Tuesday in the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court began his bail application however after taking the stand and changing his intended plea he withdrew his application. In court Sangweni’s Legal Aid attorney Celani Dludla read out his statement saying that Sangweni was a breadwinner and his son,7, relied on him. Dludla says his client had no previous convictions, no pending cases and was willing to adhere to any bail conditions. He read that Sangweni was arrested in Umzinto following “the incident”.

Dludla told the court that Sangweni intended on pleading not guilty and would exercise his right to remain silent if asked questions that would implicate him in the trial during the bail application.

On the stand Sangweni told the court that the incident happened at his home in Umlazi, he also told the court he intended on pleading guilty.

Ayanda’s older sister Nokubonga spoke to the Daily News outside court, she says they had hoped that the bail application would shed light on the reasons behind her sister’s killing.

However during the application Sangweni opted not to answer questions he felt would implicate him during the trial.

“I wanted answers, yes I know it was not the trial but things are answered in bail applications as well. It was very frustrating sitting there with him saying no comment to every question by the prosecutor,” she says.

Ayanda’s body was found dead on September 30 with visible assault wounds on her chest at Sangweni’s house, in his room in J section.

Ngcobo had been visiting Sangweni that weekend, when her body was discovered he could not be found.

The couple’s son was found unharmed in the same room as his mother’s body.

Sangweni was arrested by the police two days after Ngcobo’s body was discovered.

“Their son was a witness, he was going to testify in court maybe now that he intends on pleading guilty he won’t have to testify anymore. He misses his mother everyday and holds a lot of anger for his father, he says he hates him and never wants to see him again”.

Daily News



