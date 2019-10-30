DURBAN- The family of 24-year-old Ayanda Ngcobo who is alleged to have been killed by the father of her son are relieved that he abandoned his bail application.
Siphandla Sangweni,28, on Tuesday in the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court began his bail application however after taking the stand and changing his intended plea he withdrew his application.
In court Sangweni’s Legal Aid attorney Celani Dludla read out his statement saying that Sangweni was a breadwinner and his son,7, relied on him.
Dludla says his client had no previous convictions, no pending cases and was willing to adhere to any bail conditions.
He read that Sangweni was arrested in Umzinto following “the incident”.