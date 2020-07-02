Man charged with rape of granny and granddaughter appears in Durban court

Durban - The 30-year-old man charged with the rape of a 51-year-old woman and her granddaughter appeared in court on Thursday where the matter was adjourned to next week. NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara said the matter was adjourned in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday for the accused to instruct his legal representative. It is alleged that on Sunday morning the accused allegedly barged into the home where the grandmother lived with her two grandchildren aged 6 and 12. He is known to the family as the 51-year-old woman belonged to a congregation that had its sermons at the home of the accused. He is alleged to have entered the women's home under the pretence that he was there to talk.

He is alleged to have pulled out a knife, threatened the old lady, put her into the bedroom, and allegedly raped her. He then allegedly took the 6-year-old into the toilet where he also raped her.

The 12-year-old managed to escape through a window and managed to get help.

He allegedly went home, packed his bags and fled the area. It was through social media that the man was found after fleeing.

His picture was shared on various Facebook groups with a detailed caption of his alleged crime.

Leads from social media led police to the man in the Point area where he was arrested.

Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza urged communities to partner with police to end gender-based violence.

She said the continuous rape incidents in the province pointed to moral decay.

"We continue to witness women and children being violated, raped and abused by young people that suppose to protect them," she said.

