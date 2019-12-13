Man convicted of raping, murdering his own great-aunt benefactor









Senzo Cele with his lawyer Thiagaraj Prem Pillay. Sne Masuku A DURBAN man was convicted in the Durban High Court of raping and killing his 66-year-old great-aunt who had raised him and his brother after his parents died 16 years ago. Senzo Cele, 27, lived with his great-aunt Ntombifikile Grace Ntini, his brother and his aunt at the Engonyameni homestead outside Umlazi. On December 2, 2017 Cele’s aunt Nokuthula Ntini walked in on him raping her mother in her rondavel. On Thursday, she broke down in court as Judge Shyam Gyanda recalled the evidence in the trial and the details of the doctor’s report which gave a clear picture of the brutality and the extent of the vaginal and anal injuries as well as the face and head injuries. Nokuthula had testified during the trial on how she caught Cele naked on top of her mother and that when he realised he had been caught, he ran behind the door to hide his nakedness.

Earlier in the day, Cele had called her while she was at work saying the key to the main house was missing and that she should phone him when she was returning home so that he could open the door for her.

She arrived home to find the door locked and the lights off and Cele’s phone was off when she contacted him.

When she pushed the door of her mother’s rondavel open, and turned on the lights, she saw Cele naked from the bottom down and her mother’s nightdress up, exposing her body.

When Cele jumped to hide behind the door, Nokuthula realised that Ntini lay motionless in a pool of blood around the head area.

She screamed and called out for help and the neighbours arrived.

She said Cele sat on the chair and rolled something in his hand that smelt like dagga when he smoked it.

A relative rushed Ntini to Prince Mshiyeni Hospital and took Cele along, leaving him in the custody of the hospital security until the police arrived and arrested him.

Ntini died four days later in hospital and a DNA sample was only taken then leading to the DNA results when compared with Cele’s testing negative.

Gyanda said the hospital was probably focusing on Ntini’s injuries and took the DNA samples late.

“The fact that the DNA did not link Cele cannot hold water and did not mean that he did not rape her,” he said.

DNA evidence stays in the body for up to 72 hours.

In his defence, Cele said he never touched Ntini and claimed that when Nokuthula came in, he had just entered the room.

He told the court that on that day, he had consumed Zulu beer and normal beer at a traditional function in the area.

Asked why he did not call for help when he made the discovery, he said he was overwhelmed with shock.

Gyanda found that although Nokuthula was a single eyewitness, her evidence was the truth and was further collaborated by the doctor’s report.

Senior state advocate Kelvin Singh argued that Cele should have foreseen that his actions would have led to Ntini’s death.

“Her vaginal injuries were so bad that she was still bleeding when the doctor conducted the post-mortem days later,” said Singh.

