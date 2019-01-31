The building where a man died when his flat caught alight in Phoenix. Picture: KZN VIP security unit.

Durban - A man has died after his flat caught alight in Phoenix on Wednesday.



Glen Naidoo, a spokesperson for private company KZN VIP security unit, said the flat, in Rainbird Close, belonged to a pensioner who had physical challenges.





He said when they arrived on scene an off duty fireman began trying to extinguish the fire which was on the first floor of a 6 family flat.





"The fire broke out in the bedroom where the man was asleep. It is alleged that he was unable to move in time and get out of the bed to avoid the fire. He sustained severe burn wounds and died on the bed. Efforts from my staff and the community saved the flat from being engulfed in flames," Naidoo said.





The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage and the pensioner had been alone at the time of the incident.





Daily News