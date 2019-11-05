Private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) was called to Station Road after residents reported shots being fired near the railway line behind their homes.
Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram said their guards responded and found four guards, who were based at the railway station, had been fired upon by three men. The guards took cover and returned fire, and the gunmen fled without taking anything.
“A description of the suspects was provided to our officers, who went in search of the gunmen. While patrolling Station Road, officers noticed a group of people standing around an individual lying in the road. He had sustained a single gunshot wound to his chest and was declared dead at the scene.”
The man was identified as Sthembiso Tembe.