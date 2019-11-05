Man dies in shoot-out crossfire









SIZWE Ndimande from Verulam, Canelands, said his friend, Sthembiso Tembe, was caught in the crossfire of a shoot-out between three men and security guards on Sunday, when he went to buy cigarettes from a tuck shop opposite where they live. Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA) Durban - POLICE are investigating after a man was shot dead when caught in the crossfire when security guards came under attack at Canelands at Verulam on Sunday night. Private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) was called to Station Road after residents reported shots being fired near the railway line behind their homes. Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram said their guards responded and found four guards, who were based at the railway station, had been fired upon by three men. The guards took cover and returned fire, and the gunmen fled without taking anything. “A description of the suspects was provided to our officers, who went in search of the gunmen. While patrolling Station Road, officers noticed a group of people standing around an individual lying in the road. He had sustained a single gunshot wound to his chest and was declared dead at the scene.” The man was identified as Sthembiso Tembe.

It is alleged that Tembe, 30, was sitting with friends outside his home then walked to a tuck shop across the road to buy cigarettes.

Sizwe Ndimande said his friend was shot just a few metres away from where they were sitting.

Tembe’s sister, Mandisa, said she and her mother went to Verulam after receiving calls from his friends and the police.

“It took me a couple of minutes to understand what the police were saying over the phone. We are all hurting but we can’t even imagine how much pain his daughter, Sphesihle, is in,” she said.

Police said a case of murder was opened at Verulam police station.

Daily News