Man hijacked after refusing to take passengers to hospital

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - Two men were arrested for a hijacking outside a popular tavern in Verulam, North of Durban on Monday. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said that at 10.30pm on Monday a motorist was approached by known people who asked him to buy liquor at a local tavern in Waterloo near Verulam. Whilst on the way they requested him to go to the hospital. "When the complainant refused, they threatened and forced him out of his vehicle and drove off. The victim managed to stop police officers that were in the vicinity driving past that area. The hijacked vehicle was chased by police officers and two suspects were arrested. The hijacked vehicle was recovered,"Gwala said. Two suspects aged 23 and 24 were arrested. They are expected to appear at the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the police officers for the arrest and the recovery of the vehicle.

On Friday, police officers from Pietermaritzburg Flying Squad acted on intelligence with regards to a vehicle hijacked in Pietermaritzburg.

It is alleged that the victim was standing outside his vehicle with the keys still in the ignition. He was chatting to a friend when a vehicle stopped next to his vehicle.

Two armed suspects alighted and pointed a gun at home. At gunpoint they took his vehicle and fled the scene.

They proceeded to Chitshana area in Kwanyavu where a vehicle was spotted. When the suspect’s saw the police officers, they abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

"Whilst the police officers were at the scene there was a shoot-out. A police officer was injured on the arm and a suspect was also injured. The hijacked vehicle was recovered. Three suspects were placed under arrest," Gwala said.

Their three licensed firearms were confiscated for further investigation.

A case of carjacking was opened at Alexandra Road SAPS for further investigation. Charges of attempted murder and pointing of a firearm were opened at Umsunduzi SAPS.

Daily News