Man partially amputates his foot in a freak accident after driving lawn mower over it

DURBAN - A man, who has not been named, was left with a partially amputated foot after he accidentally drove a lawnmower over it while he was trimming the lawn in Bothas Hill, Durban West, on Monday afternoon. Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said Netcare 911 responded to calls for assistance at a business in Bothas Hill.

Herbst said reports indicated that a man had driven over his right foot while cutting the lawn. “The patient had been assessed by members of the START rescue team who started treating the seriously injured man. Netcare 911 emergency care practitioners found that the man had sustained a partial amputation of his foot, said Herbst. The man was flown by helicopter to hospital for further care once he was stabilised.

Reports indicated that a worker changing metal roof sheeting had fallen through at a joint between the two sheets. | Netcare 911 Herbst said earlier, Netcare 911 responded to an industrial incident in Briardene, north of Durban, where a sheet-metal worker was left critically injured following a 12-metre fall. He said reports indicated that a worker changing metal roof sheeting had fallen through at a joint between the two sheets. “The patient, an adult male approximately thirty years of age had fallen twelve meters, slamming head first into the concrete floor,” Herbst said.

He said the man, who has not been named, had worn a fall protection harness which was connected to a lead line, however the lead line was not under tension. “The man was found to have sustained poly-traumatic injuries and was stabilised on scene by a Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner,” Herbst said. He said once the man was treated, he was transported by ambulance to hospital for further care.