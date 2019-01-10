A man is presumed to have drowned after he slipped and fell into the waters at a beach on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Thursday afternoon. Picture: Netcare911

Durban - A man is presumed to have drowned after he slipped and fell into the waters at a beach on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Thursday afternoon. Netcare911 spokesperson, Shawn Herbst, said they received a call shortly after 1pm about a drowning at a beach at Umkomaas.

"Reports from the scene indicate that an adult male had been walking on rocks when he slipped and fell into the water. By the time Emergency services had arrived on scene the man had already disappeared under the water," Herbst said.

He said the SAPS Search and Rescue as well as lifeguards had initiated a search of the area however by the time this article had been written his body has sadly not been located.

