Man rescued from Durban hotel after six metre fall down a deep shaft









SAPS Search and Rescue and the Ethekweni fire department at the scene in Durban. Picture Life response paramedics Durban - Search and Rescue Teams took an hour to get to a man who had fallen down a shaft in a Durban Hotel on Wednesday. The man was taken to Addington Hospital for treatment. At 5am, Life Response medical rescue team was dispatched to calls for a man who had fallen and upon arrival they were met by SAPS Search and Rescue and the eThekweni Fire Department. It is alleged that the man had ran away from the hotel security and climbed onto the roof where he lost his footing and fell down a six meter shaft. Leon Fourie, Life Response team spokesperson said a specialized rope rescue equipment had to be used to hoist the injured man out of the shaft in the roof.

The man was stabilized on scene before he was transported to a nearby hospital under police guard.

Police were still investigating the incident and it was unclear if he was a student or a resident at the hotel.

In a separate incident the Mountain Club of South Africa- Search And Rescue helped to rescue a female from a kloof in the Magaliesberg near Rustenberg on Monday.

A group of family and friends was enjoying the cool water in one of the streams when one sustained an upper-body injury.

Netcare Paramedics treated her but requested assistance to help carry her out of the kloof to the road head.

She was placed in a stretcher, hauled up some steep rocks and then carried the remaining distance back to an awaiting ambulance.

Daily News