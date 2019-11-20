Durban - Search and Rescue Teams took an hour to get to a man who had fallen down a shaft in a Durban Hotel on Wednesday.
The man was taken to Addington Hospital for treatment.
At 5am, Life Response medical rescue team was dispatched to calls for a man who had fallen and upon arrival they were met by SAPS Search and Rescue and the eThekweni Fire Department.
It is alleged that the man had ran away from the hotel security and climbed onto the roof where he lost his footing and fell down a six meter shaft.
Leon Fourie, Life Response team spokesperson said a specialized rope rescue equipment had to be used to hoist the injured man out of the shaft in the roof.