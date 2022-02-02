Man robbed, stabbed and left for dead on a KZN main road

DURBAN - Howick residents fear for their safety after a man was robbed, stabbed and left for dead on Main Road in Howick on Monday morning. Midlands EMS said their Howick crews were dispatched to Main Road opposite Happy Corner at 10am on Monday for a person who was badly injured.

When paramedics arrived they were met by a local security company who had found the man. “The patient was in a critical condition and required over 2 litres of fluid before he was stable enough to be transported to hospital,” Midlands EMS said. “Our crews spoke with the patient and he advised that he was on his way to Karkloof when he was robbed and assaulted and then cut with a knife, having sustained a 15cm laceration to his left bicep severing an artery, nearly bleeding to death.”

Midlands EMS said all the man’s belongings were taken and he lay in blood soaked clothes with all his pockets turned out. “Once stable the patient was transported to a local hospital in Pietermaritzburg where we are told he is in a stable condition,” Midlands EMS said. Roleplayers who attended the scene said Howick SAPS would have attended the scene.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said Howick police had no knowledge of the incident. Commenting on the Midlands EMS post, Rinay Adams described it as sad and that a person was either getting injured or murdered for their own belongings. It was not right. Such people did not have hearts. Linda Davies Vince Tunmer said: “You can’t even walk anywhere on your own in this area anymore which is so very sad as we live in such beautiful countryside. God bless this poor man; he will live with this trauma always. Well done to all those responsible for saving his life.”