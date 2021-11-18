Man seriously injured in farm attack in KZN Midlands

DURBAN – An elderly Midlands man was left seriously injured after he was stabbed during a farm attack on Wednesday afternoon. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a 63-year-old man was at his farm in Boston when he was accosted by an armed man.

“The suspect stabbed the victim and demanded his safe keys. He fled the scene when the victim called out for help. Nothing was taken and the victim was taken to hospital for medical attention.” “Charges of attempted robbery and assault were opened at the Boston police station for investigation,” Mbele said. Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson said the emergency service had received multiple calls after 5pm on Wednesday afternoon with callers reporting a farm attack that had occurred in the Boston area, outside Howick, west of Durban.

Robertson said it was alleged that two people entered the house and attacked the farmer. “Two local advanced life support ambulances were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, it was found that one male was in a serious condition with multiple injuries and required Advanced Life Support treatment,” Robertson said. He said once stabilised, the man was transported to a nearby hospital for further care.

Robertson also said local authorities were at the scene. This was the fourth farm attack in 10 days. Last week Wednesday, a family of four was allegedly tied up and their home was ransacked.

Sister publication, The Mercury, reported that the incident took place in Newcastle on Wednesday afternoon on a farm along the D96 Road. Six attackers, of which at least three were armed with pistols, invaded the farm and attacked a family who were assaulted and tied up. The night before, a woman, 56, was left with injuries to her body, head and legs and was taken to hospital for medical attention after she was attacked in her home in Mooi River. The woman had alleged that she was attacked with a bush knife by unknown people.

Police said it was unknown if anything was stolen because the victim was in a critical condition. Last week Monday, a family living on a farm near Estcourt, in KZN’s uThukela district, was robbed during load shedding. Police said the complainant said that she heard dogs barking outside her home around 8.20pm on Monday night.