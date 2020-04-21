Man shot in attempted hijacking in KwaMashu

Durban – A man is under police guard in a Durban hospital after he was shot and wounded after allegedly attempting to hijack a motorist on Queen Nandi Drive in KwaMashu. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the victim was stationary in his vehicle at the intersection with Dumisani Makhaye Road, on Sunday evening, when he was approached by two men. One of them was carrying a gun. Gwala said the men demanded the keys to the vehicle. “He fought one of the men who fired shots at him. The victim did not sustain any injuries. The victim managed to draw his firearm and fired a shot towards the hijackers,” Gwala said. Both men fled the scene on foot. The KwaMashu SAPS and Durban Metro police searched the area for the men. They found a 30-year-old man in the bushes with a gunshot wound to the chest. Gwala said a toy gun was also confiscated.

Charges of attempted murder and attempted carjacking are being investigated by KwaMashu SAPS.

In a separate incident, two suspects were arrested for possession of firearms and ammunition, on Monday, by police officers from the Pietermaritzburg Public Order Police Unit, Kranskop SAPS and Cluster Task Team in the Kranskop policing precinct.

They will be appearing at the Kranskop Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said an intelligence driven operation aimed at eradicating the proliferation of illegal firearms in the province.

"They proceeded to Oshikishini Reserve. The men were in different homesteads. A 65-year-old man was arrested after he was found with a shotgun and 11 rounds of ammunition as well as a pistol. A 48-year-old suspect was also arrested after he was found with a pistol and four rounds of ammunition.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the police officers for the arrests and recoveries.

“We are advocating for more such operations in the province. I am glad that these firearms were removed from that community as they contribute inter-group conflicts where many lives are lost,” he said.

