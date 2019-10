Man stabbed to death in posh Umhlanga hotel









File picture: Pexels Durban - A 51-year-old man was stabbed to death on the 13th floor of the Pearls of Umhlanga building in Durban north. He was stabbed in the neck allegedly by a 31-year-old woman known to him late on Thursday night. Police in KwaZulu-Natal have since arrested the woman suspected of the fatal stabbing. Details of the incident are still sketchy. A source said the man collapsed in the corridor of the building and that there were also bloodstains on the door of one of the apartments.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said that on Thursday night at 10pm, the deceased and the suspect were at a hotel in uMhlanga when an altercation ensued.

“This altercation was overheard by other guests who alerted the security guard. The suspect was heard screaming for help followed by the deceased who was also shouting for help,” Gwala said.

“A 51-year-old man fell on the floor outside the room. He sustained a stab wound to the neck. He was certified dead at the scene. The knife was recovered and the suspect was arrested for murder,” Gwala added.

A case of murder was opened at Durban North police station for investigation.

At the time of publication the police had not yet revealed the identity of the deceased.

Several residents contacted for comment did not want to speak about the incident.

Daily News

