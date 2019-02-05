The man accused of murdering two brothers and attempting to murder another, appeared in the Ntuzuma Magistrates Court on Monday. File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The man accused of murdering two brothers appeared in the Ntuzuma Magistrates Court on Monday. The 29-year-old is facing double murder and attempted murder charges.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said the man had been on the run since August 2014 after he had allegedly committed the crimes.

“On August 22, 2014 at 7.30pm, the Shandu brothers, Thobekani (27), Lucky (30) as well as another brother were at Block A in KwaMashu Hostel they were allegedly approached by two suspects. The suspects called them to the kitchen and started shooting at them. Thobekani was fatally wounded while the other two brothers were seriously wounded and taken to hospital for medical attention. Lucky later succumbed to his injuries,” Mbele said.

She said cases of murder and attempted murder were opened at KwaMashu police station for investigation. Then on February 1, 2019, the investigating officer received information that the accused was appearing in the Eshowe Magistrates Court on charges of murder and the possession of an unlicensed firearm. The investigating officer went to Eshowe and the accused was arrested.

