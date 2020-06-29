Mangosuthu University of Technology opens up to more students and staff

Durban - AS provincial universities continue with their academic programme with some students being allowed to return to campuses, the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) has decided to open further, taking back even more students.

Earlier this month, various universities started to do a phased reopening of their campuses as the lockdown level eased around the country. This came after Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Blade Nzimande last month announced new regulations for universities under level 3 lockdown.

MUT’s acting vice-chancellor, Professor Marcus Ramogale, said the return was in line with the guidelines provided by the Department of Labour. The second phase meant that the bulk of students and staff returned to work.

“However, in instances where staff with comorbidities are unable to effectively execute their functions from home, or where it is essential for them to be on campus to execute critical functions, the exemption principle as allowed by the Department of Health will be applied,” he said.

Personal protective equipment will be provided to staff when they return. The second phase of the return began last week.