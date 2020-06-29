Mangosuthu University of Technology opens up to more students and staff
Earlier this month, various universities started to do a phased reopening of their campuses as the lockdown level eased around the country. This came after Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Blade Nzimande last month announced new regulations for universities under level 3 lockdown.
MUT’s acting vice-chancellor, Professor Marcus Ramogale, said the return was in line with the guidelines provided by the Department of Labour. The second phase meant that the bulk of students and staff returned to work.
“However, in instances where staff with comorbidities are unable to effectively execute their functions from home, or where it is essential for them to be on campus to execute critical functions, the exemption principle as allowed by the Department of Health will be applied,” he said.
Personal protective equipment will be provided to staff when they return. The second phase of the return began last week.
“Some staff who returned were additional staff from essential service departments such as Finance, Human Resources and Development, Information Technology and Networks, and Operations. Also, all heads of departments, library staff, Department of Marketing and Communications staff, academic staff, among others, have returned,” the institution said.
“All post-diploma students (e.g. Advanced Diploma; BTech and Postgraduate students) will be allowed to return to campus and residences from Sunday, June 28. Their lectures should start with effect from July 1.”
Daily News