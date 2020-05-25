Manhunt launched for KZN cop’s killers

Durban - A MANHUNT is under way to arrest those responsible for murdering a police officer outside his home in KwaNyuswa, near Hillcrest, a murder which the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) believe had to do with a case the officer was working on. Constable Xolani Zulu, 32, who was stationed at KwaNdengezi police station, was shot and killed as he arrived at his Mayili Road home on Friday night. Police said his wife was with him in his car when he was ambushed. She got out of the car to open the gate, leaving Zulu in the car. Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said two men allegedly arrived at Zulu’s home and waited for him to return. “The men, using what appeared to be a rifle and a handgun, and without warning, opened fire on the constable killing him instantly,” Muridili said.

His wife escaped unharmed.

Police reports stated that Zulu managed to get out of the car. He ran a few metres before collapsing.

It is alleged that the gunmen continued shooting him while he was on the ground.

Zulu was the father of three children and been served in the police service for eight years.

Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said the relationship between the communities and police must improve to help prevent the killing of police officers.

Mamabolo said they were concerned about the officer’s murder, as police killings had been an issue and on the rise over the past few years.

“In most cases, officers are killed on the basis of cases they’re dealing with. We will await the outcome of this case. We urge police officers not to lose hope. Some of these occurrences are aimed at destabilising or discouraging police officers from doing their work,” he said.

South African Community Crime Watch provincial spokesperson, Steven King, said the murder showed the lack of respect for life in the country.

He felt criminals had the freedom to move around, killing innocent people and taking the lives of those who uphold the law and protect the country’s citizens.

“Unless our government and lawmakers change the way they deal with criminals, nothing will change. The police and SANDF on the ground are merely performing the Covid-19 duties they’ve been given, and yet they are the ones who take the criticism on a daily basis. Police are under resourced,” King said.

The National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Khehla John Sitole, said he was confident that the mobilisation of crime intelligence, forensic services and the Hawks would lead to arrests in connection to this murder.

Anyone with information can contact SAPS Crime Stop at 0860010111.

Daily News