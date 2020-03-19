Manhunt launched for prison escapees who throttled Durban cop and stole his gun
Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said 13 awaiting-trial prisoners had escaped after overpowering two police officers. One of the officers was disarmed and throttled, while the other suspects took the keys to the cell.
Police have launched a manhunt for the the escaped prisoners and are appealing to the public to assist them in catching the on-the run suspects who are deemed dangerous.
It was reported that the suspects had called officers to complain that the toilets were not working. The officers wanted to move them to another cell when the attack took place.
The suspects were able to open the main cell door and fled through the Durban Central police station parking lot.
“Seven were rearrested the same day. Four of the escapees had been arrested on illegal immigration charges. The remainder were arrested for various other crimes. They now face additional charges of escaping from police custody,” Mbele said.
They were found in the Point area and CBD.
Police have still not recovered the firearm taken from the policeman.
Those still at large are :
Nkosinathi Cele, 20, possession of heroin;
Mthokosizi Mkhize, 30, possession of heroin;
Phelelani Cele, 30, possession of unlicensed firearm;
Khumbulani Ntuli, 25, robbery;
Rajabu Hamisi,19, arrested for illegal immigration; and
Lebogang Motsapo ,29, arrested for illegal immigration.
“Warrants of arrests have been issued. More arrests will be effected immediately,” Mbele said.
