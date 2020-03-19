Manhunt launched for prison escapees who throttled Durban cop and stole his gun

Durban - A ROBBERY suspect is among six detainees sought for escaping from the Durban Central police station holding cells on Monday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said 13 awaiting-trial prisoners had escaped after overpowering two police officers. One of the officers was disarmed and throttled, while the other suspects took the keys to the cell.

Police have launched a manhunt for the the escaped prisoners and are appealing to the public to assist them in catching the on-the run suspects who are deemed dangerous.

It was reported that the suspects had called officers to complain that the toilets were not working. The officers wanted to move them to another cell when the attack took place.

The suspects were able to open the main cell door and fled through the Durban Central police station parking lot.