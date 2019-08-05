File photo: Keran Ducasse/ Independent Media

Durban - Police on Sunday recovered the body of a man floating in a river in Cato Manor. “The body was found floating in the river at about 4am. The circumstances are being investigated,” said spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele.

The discovery comes after a man drowned off Wilson’s Wharf on Friday.

According to the Sunday Tribune, Mpho Cele, Dumisani Nkwanyane and Sibonelo Kunene were in a canoe that capsized while on their way back from trying to pump cracker shrimp, which is used as fish bait.

According to NSRI Durban duty coxswain Paul Bevis, the canoe capsized between the Esplanade and central sandbanks in the channel.

“We found one man had been rescued by a private boat and he was safe, one man had managed to get safely ashore to the sandbank and one man was reported to be missing,” he said.

Bevis said the two survivors were taken on board their rescue craft and brought to shore, where paramedics assessed them.

An extensive search for the missing man was conducted in the harbour and on the shoreline. Police were investigating a missing person’s case.

