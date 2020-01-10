With seven As, Sanelisiwe came second in the Ugu education district, the best performing district in the province.
Port Shepstone High School’s Che Habib was the top pupil in the district.
Sanelisiwe said the year started on a rough note for Grade 12s at the school as there was a new principal and no maths and physics teachers for the first few weeks of the first term.
“Our maths teacher who taught us in Grade 11 had to become our Grade12 maths teacher, and she had never taught Grade 12. She helped us do the best we could.”she said.