Durban - Protests continued for a third day at Mariannridge Secondary School, in Pinetown, outside Durban, yesterday, with pupils complaining about the state of the toilets, and parents angry at alleged high teacher absenteeism. On Wedneday morning, the school day was disrupted by parents.

“We only want to get the Education Department’s attention, please help us,” said the mother of a Grade 12 pupil.

Another said parents repeatedly stepped into the school’s affairs because its poor human relations had affected the pupils negatively.

“The staff do not care about the children. The principal tries his level best every day to straighten this school out, but the staff do not follow. Most of them do not come to school, which is bad for our children, who are now failing,” she said.

Parents said schoolbooks were empty, and they feared for their children having to write matric trials and year-end exams, less than 80 days away.

When the Daily News visited the school earlier this week, pupils were seen socialising outside in the sun. The principal was chasing pupils into the empty classrooms.

A document shows that last year, 93% of Grade 8 pupils and 95% of Grade 9 pupils failed their half-year exams, along with 84% of Grade 11s and 58% of matrics.

A source said Mariannridge had attained only a 59% matric pass rate in 2018, allegedly stemming from the lawlessness at the school.

Education Department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said the department was working vigorously with the school to ensure calm was restored.

“We have full confidence that this school will be on its feet again and we will monitor the situation.

“Schools are supposed finish the term’s syllabus at the end of August,” he said.

