Maritzburg residents flee floods as Msunduzi River burst its banks









File Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA) Durban - RESIDENTS in Maritzburg were forced from their homes when the Msunduzi River burst its banks on Saturday. On Sunday Msunduzi mayor Mzi Thebolla, ward councillors and disaster management teams were still assessing the damage. Thebolla said many homes along the river were damaged. “So far there are no casualties or reports of injuries, but we are still assessing damages,” he said. Ward 23 councillor Dumisani Phungula said about 26 houses were damaged in Ashdown.

According to the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), disaster management teams rescued two families whose homes were submerged in Peace Valley, near Ashdown.

Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka urged residents living in areas along the river to co-operate with officials.

“We are appealing to residents to seek higher ground when bad weather persists,” Hlomuka said.

“We have dispatched our teams to assist families in danger as a result of the increase in water levels.”

He said inclement weather was expected to continue in large parts of the province.

The evacuation of the residents comes on the back of several damaging storms that have hit the province and claimed several lives in recent months. Heavy rains have in addition, caused extensive damage to property and roads that that has cost municipalities hundreds of thousands of rands.

SA Weather Service forecaster Stacey Colborne said they had issued a warning in the Maritzburg area for thunderstorms and flooding.

“There are no warnings for Monday, but there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms,” Colborne said.

