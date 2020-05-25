Mascara wand comes in handy for bird covered in sticky weed

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Remember those mascara wands that the Centre for Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) keeps collecting? Well, a Durban resident who found a bird covered in a weed was instructed by CROW to use a clean mascara wand to remove the weed. The resident posted a picture of one of the birds and said there were two others that were covered in what they described as a vicious weed called Drymaria Cordata, which can be found almost anywhere, especially if the grass has not been cut. In the Facebook post, the resident said the best way to remove the weed as advised by CROW was to use a clean mascara wand. The resident said they were able to clean up the bird and it flew off.

A woman that commented on the post said her family found a dead Natal Robin that was covered in the weed. At first her husband thought the cats killed it but she did not think so, the bird could not have flown away with the amount of weed that was on it.

According to a recent story published by the Daily News, CROW said they used the wands to clean small wildlife.

The wands are effective in cleaning off ticks, fleas, dirt, insects, fly larvae and other parasites from birds and small mammals.

The wands are also softer to use because they did not harm the animals.

To donate the wands, you may call CROW at 031 462 1127 or email [email protected] to make arrangements to do so. Wands can also be dropped off at the centre at 15A Coedmore Avenue in Yellowwood Park, Durban.

Daily News