The incident, which took place before the tea break, forced the principal of Bechet Secondary in Sydenham to let all the pupils go home.
A reliable source said the Grade 8s were attending a meeting on health and HIV in the school hall when one of them asked a question. When the question was answered, some pupils became hysterical.
“The pupils started saying there’s a demon possession in this school and everyone must get out of the hall because something major is going to happen,” said the source.
She said the pupils were taken to the school grounds.