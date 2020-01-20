Durban - An error in capturing a grade 12 pupil's results by KwaZulu-Natal Education Department could cost an Ulundi pupil a year out of university.
Elijah Khanyile, 19, is scared he is running out of time to pursue his career in safety and environment studies at the Tshwane University of Technology after the department bungled his results.
When his name did not appear on the list of those who passed their exams, Khanyile became withdrawn and confused.
“I knew I had passed and it was confusing that my name was not on the list. My friends and family calmed me down and advised me to go to the school the next day to inquire. When I got there my teacher told me that I did not write the English paper and that my results were incomplete because of this,” Khanyile said.
He said on further investigation the teachers found that he had in fact signed the register on the day the paper was written.