Matric exam 'capturing error' could cost KZN pupil place at varsity









File Picture: Durban - An error in capturing a grade 12 pupil's results by KwaZulu-Natal Education Department could cost an Ulundi pupil a year out of university. Elijah Khanyile, 19, is scared he is running out of time to pursue his career in safety and environment studies at the Tshwane University of Technology after the department bungled his results. When his name did not appear on the list of those who passed their exams, Khanyile became withdrawn and confused. “I knew I had passed and it was confusing that my name was not on the list. My friends and family calmed me down and advised me to go to the school the next day to inquire. When I got there my teacher told me that I did not write the English paper and that my results were incomplete because of this,” Khanyile said. He said on further investigation the teachers found that he had in fact signed the register on the day the paper was written.

“The teacher told me that the circuit office had bungled my results. Arrangements were made to correct the mistake and all that was required was submitted to the circuit office but two later I have not received my results. I’m stressed because those I studied with have since left for university and time is running out. I’m owed an explanation because this is affecting me and my family badly,” he said.

His mother Esther Lushaba said she was worried about her son’s behaviour when he could not find his name on the list of matriculants.

“He got withdrawn and that’s not a good sign because children take failing grade 12 differently. He is our only hope here at home because his sisters do not have permanent jobs and I’m also unemployed. I hope the department could fix this because delays would mean that my child won’t study this year, and that’s not what the family would like to see happening,” she said.

The KwaZulu-Natal Education Department, spokesperson, Kwazi Mthethwa said they have asked the department's exams branch to urgently look into the matter, and that this was taken very seriously

Daily News