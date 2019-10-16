Matric exams 2019 by the numbers









The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu visited George Campbell School in Durban on Monday, to monitor the proceedings of the first examination paper of the 2019 National Senior certificate Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA) Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu visited George Campbell School in Durban on Monday, to monitor the proceedings of the first examination paper of the 2019 National Senior certificate. Mshengu said he was happy with the preparations thus far from what he had seen at the school. He said the children were confident and ready for the exams. He spoke to the children and wished them good luck. In a briefing to the provincial Education Portfolio Committee last week, it was announced that the first paper, set to be written on Wednesday, will be the Computer Applications Technology Practical Paper One, with the NSCE concluding on 28 November. It is planned that the National Minister of Education will announce the matric results on the 7 January 2020, with the provincial MEC's making their announcements the following day. Candidates will write in 1 763 centres.

Of these 1 700 are public schools and 63 independent schools.

A further breakdown of these numbers tells us that 148 493 are full time learners while 35 315 are part-time candidates. A total of 112 papers will be written in 61 subjects.

A KZN Education portfolio committee oversight inspection to the printing facility for exam papers last week showed that all was on track to roll out the examinations at that level, that papers will be securely and reliably delivered to all facilities on time and that the eventual collection and transport to markers will also be a safe and secure process.

A total of 30 492 0000 pages of paper will have been printed in the end while KZN has appointed 8 342 markers, 1 334 senior markers, 191 deputy chief markers and 74 chief markers among others.

Mshengu said interventions by his department would help eliminate zero percent pass rate schools and achieve an increase in the number of Bachelor passes.

