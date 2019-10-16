Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu visited George Campbell School in Durban on Monday, to monitor the proceedings of the first examination paper of the 2019 National Senior certificate.
Mshengu said he was happy with the preparations thus far from what he had seen at the school. He said the children were confident and ready for the exams. He spoke to the children and wished them good luck.
In a briefing to the provincial Education Portfolio Committee last week, it was announced that the first paper, set to be written on Wednesday, will be the Computer Applications Technology Practical Paper One, with the NSCE concluding on 28 November.
It is planned that the National Minister of Education will announce the matric results on the 7 January 2020, with the provincial MEC's making their announcements the following day.
Candidates will write in 1 763 centres.