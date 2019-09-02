MATRIC trial exams, which get under way on Monday, could stall after the first paper following pupils’ unhappiness with the timetable. Picture: African News Agency / ANA

Durban - MATRIC trial exams, which get under way on Monday, could stall after the first paper following pupils’ unhappiness with the timetable. The pupils say they are being forced to write two “content” subjects on the same day, which is unfair to them. However, the Education Department indicated it was unlikely that the timetable, which it said was released at the beginning of the year, would be changed.

The pupils have threatened not to show up for tomorrow’s papers, business studies and history, if their concerns are not addressed by the department.

KZN Congress of SA Students (Cosas) provincial convener Nkululeko Cebolenkosi Khumalo said they had raised their concerns with Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu but were ignored.

“We are forced to write two content subjects in one day, giving pupils no time to rest, refresh and focus on each subject.

“At the same time they expect us to pass with flying colours. They are three-hour papers. One starts at 9am and ends at 12pm, and the second starts at 2pm and ends at 5pm. Where do we get time for the next paper?” asked Khumalo.

He said they had only received the timetable on August 18 and raised the issue with Mshengu on the same day. Mshengu had referred them to the senior manager for examination administration Raymond Penniston but their concerns were not addressed.

Khumalo said they had no problem with the timetable for the final exams.

“On Monday (today) we will write the final of life orientation, but we are not going to write on Tuesday if the department does not change the timetable; we won’t show up. We have decided to embark on a provincial shutdown should the department fail to address this grievance and amend the timetable,” he said.

Cosas national president-general John Macheke said “an injury to one is an injury to all” and they would support their colleagues in KZN.

“If our KZN members feel pressure, it is their right to stand up for themselves. If it comes to a point where it should be a national action, we will support them. They need time between papers pupils cannot do the calculations of economics/business studies and maths on the same day,” he said.

KZN Education Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said one pupil had communicated a problem with the timetable.

“The final exam timetable was released in January. All other timetables are structured in a similar way to the final one to help the pupils prepare for the finals. The timetables during the year might differ slightly from province to province, but they are all designed to prepare pupils for the final one, which cannot be changed.

“The pupils cannot sit with the final timetable for the whole year and complain about it now, at the end of the year. We are pleading with the pupils to go and sit for their preparation exams,” he said.

DA KZN spokesperson on education Imran Keeka said Mshengu and his department were expected to exert their authority and maintain order to ensure that exams were conducted properly and timeously.

He said pupils would have had enough time to plan, adjust and prepare for the exams.

“You shouldn’t prepare for exams the night before. You can never pass with flying colours if you think you will prepare for exams the night before,” he said.

Keeka added that there had been many incidents where classes were halted by protests and destruction of property.

“The effects of this are being felt and should be a lesson for all those who contributed to the disorderliness during the year to desist from this kind of behaviour. The department should not be held to ransom,” he said.

