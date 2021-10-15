Max’s Lifestyle and Durban Tourism assures the eatery is still safe after owner Max Mqadi shooting

DURBAN - Max’s Lifestyle has taken additional measures to increase security around the shisanyama. This was after Max’s Lifestyle owner Max Mqadi was shot outside the establishment after closing time on Thursday night.

Mqadi was entering his vehicle when the incident took place. Mqadi then drove himself to safety in the Durban city centre and alerted authorities that he had been shot. He drove to popular restaurant hub Florida Road in Morningside before being rushed to Umhlanga Hospital. Police are investigating an attempted murder case.

In an Instagram post, Max’s Lifestyle said the security of their patrons remained a top priority. “... we have taken additional measures to increase security around our precinct. We are also working with law enforcement authorities to ramp up patrols,” the post read. The eThekwini Municipality issued a statement with Durban Tourism assuring visitors that Durban was still a safe destination.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said Durban Tourism was shocked after receiving news on the shooting of Mqadi. Max Mqadi, owner of Max’s Lifestyle in uMlazi. Picture: ANA Archives Mayisela said Mqadi was one of the pioneers of township tourism in the city. He said his eatery draws visitors from all over the world and they wished him a speedy recovery. “Our tourism attractions continue to be safe and to offer excellent value for money, in addition to superior visitor experiences,” Mayisela said.

“As we prepare for the holiday season the city is working hard to ensure that tourists have a safe and enjoyable stay in Durban.” Earlier on Friday, Max’s Lifestyle had issued a statement on the incident. According to the statement, Mqadi was shot at close range.