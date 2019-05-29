It was business as usual for embattled eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede as she delivered the city's R50bn budget adoption on Wednesday morning despite some objections from opposition benches. Picture: Mphathi Nxumalo

The city will be using a budget of R50.6 billion some of the budget will include capital expenditure of R7.9 billion and more than R3 billion dedicated towards addressing housing issues.





She began proceedings with acknowledging the death of two police officers who were killed last week and the death of former ANC council chief whip, Stanley Xulu.





As she was reading her speech, the IFP councillor raised the issue of charges she was facing and that she, and her co-accused Mondli Mthembu should recuse themselves as they face charges of corruption.





ANC councillors however shot their request down telling them that she was innocent until found guilty.





Towards the end of her speech she alluded to the strike that happened a few weeks ago where strikers trashed the municipality's central business district.





"The truth will come out," she said.





Gumede also called for an end to the squabbles in the city.





Gumede was delivered the budget adoption just weeks after being arrested for her alleged role in a multi-million DSW tender.





The Mercury, reported that at Tuesday's executive council meeting that there was tension at the meeting as opposition party members questioned why the mayor was chairing the meeting while she was facing charges. She replied by saying that she was in the right was allowed to chair the meeting.



