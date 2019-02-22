Durban - With elections looming and fuel taxes increasing, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on Wednesday announced the government had allocated over R500 billion for social grants. “In the fight against poverty and inequality, government has allocated R567 billion for social grant payments.

“In 2019, the grant values will increase as follows: R80 increase for old age, disability, war veterans and care dependency grants. R40 increase for the foster care grant to R1 000. The child support grant will increase to R420 in April and to R430 in October,” he said.

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) is grappling with how to pay out grants to more than 17 million beneficiaries, after having to change service providers.

The contract between Sassa and Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) expired last year. Since then Sassa has led the process of migrating grants beneficiaries to the Post Office.

Mboweni also announced budget allocations for land reform, despite talks over land expropriation without compensation. Last year, the Joint Constitutional Review Committee adopted a resolution that Section 25 of the Constitution be amended to allow expropriation without compensation.

“A robust debate on land is taking place in South Africa. We are supporting private-sector investments in agriculture by emerging farmers.

“R1.8bn is allocated for the implementation of 262 priority land- reform projects over the next three years.

“R3.7bn is set aside to assist emerging farmers seeking to acquire land to farm. The Land Bank will support smallholders, and leverage partnerships with other financial institutions. It aims to disburse R3bn in the next fiscal year,” said Mboweni.

The government has also allocated funds to assist first-time home buyers. Funding totalling R14.7bn over the two outer years has been reprioritised to two new conditional grants for informal settlements upgrading, which will enable these households to have access to basic amenities.

“Our Help to Buy subsidy helps first-time home buyers purchase a home. As a pilot, it gets R950 million over three years,” said Mboweni.

Social support grant recipients were divided over the increases announced.

Old-age grant recipients expressed concern that the price of living was escalating daily and they had an extra burden to support their children and grandchildren, while mothers receiving child support grants hailed the government as their saviour.

Themba Shiba, 64, a resident at Enduduzweni Centre For The Blind in uMlazi, said his disability grant was not enough to support his 13 unemployed children and 11 grandchildren in KwaNongoma.

Shiba had been employed at the skills centre within Endunduzweni until last October, and earned a stipend of R4 000 a month for producing cane products which the Department of Social Development sold.

“Getting more people employed would be the answer. If our children had jobs, grandparents would not find themselves having to spread the little they have among their children and grandchildren,” he said.

Pensioner Dombi Kubheka from KwaDabeka has eight grandchildren. She said she appreciated the increase, but it was too little.

She called for an increase of R300 to cope with escalating food and transport prices.

Child support grant recipients said this money was the only means of survival for their families.

They were grateful for any increase, saying the grant put food on their tables.

Phumla Zungu of Lindelani, an unemployed mother of two, said she was a nurse but had struggled to get a job for years.

She said her children’s fathers did not support the children at all.

Zungu said she received a total of R820 in grants for her children monthly, of which R480 paid for transport to school and the rest for food.

“As unemployed mothers we should be grateful, because we do not work for this money. The government is giving us something that even the fathers of our children fail to provide for their own children.”

Silindile Sokhela, an unemployed mother, said the last time she had had a job was in 2017 and she had been supporting her children through the grant.

“When I lost my job two years ago, I hoped that I would soon get another job since I have matric. Two years later nothing has come my way,” she said.

Sokhela said the grant ensured her children did not go to bed hungry.

Thandeka Mzimela said she was left to raise her two children when their father died four years ago.

“I had never worked in my life. The father of my children took care of us. Since his death the child support grant has been our means of survival.

“The grant is not enough to pay for the expenses of raising two children, but it’s something,” she said.

However, the South African Federation of Trade Unions slammed the Budget, saying in a statement that it was “a savage attack on the workers and poor” and that there was going to be a mass shutdown on March 26 and 27.

“(Mboweni) announced no increases in corporate taxes on businesses, he said nothing about a wealth tax on the super-rich, and no rise in income tax, which is at least higher the more you earn."

On the cutting down of the public sector, the federation said: “These soothing words hide a plan to butcher jobs in the public service at a time when there is a desperate shortage of teachers, doctors, nurses, community health workers and staff in all the other public services.”

Daily News