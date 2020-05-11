‘Measures in place to ensure fair food distribution’

Durban - EThekwini Municipality has denied allegations that the social relief programme was politicised and that there was no order in the manner in which the food parcels were distributed. The R66 million programme is in response to the distress caused by the lockdown in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus. Ward 32 residents and Dalton Hostel dwellers alleged that they had no knowledge of when and how the parcels would be delivered. “The lockdown has left us hungry and we are worried because we are expected to stay indoors yet the support meant for the people is disbursed according to political party lines. Our ward councillor resigned in October 2019 and there has not been dissemination of information about the social relief programme,” said a hostel resident who asked not to be named. Another resident said they did not know who to go to for the registration for food parcels, or what is required to qualify.

“In the absence of the councillor, who signed for our ward at the municipality how are the food parcels going to be distributed? What is being done about people distributing these parcels in other wards wearing political party colours? The way this is handled will leave thousands hungry and only those who are aligned with certain political parties will benefit,” said another resident.

However, mayoral spokesperson Mluleki Mntungwa said the programme was run efficiently with measures in place to ensure fairness.

“Ward 32 has no councillor, but there is a proportional representation councillor whose signature is sufficient to ensure that people in the ward are taken care of. People are not just given parcels without verification and no one will be left out of the programme,” Mntungwa said.

He said all the vouchers had serial numbers which were matched with individuals’ identity numbers and other details.

Councillors in all the 110 wards would convene public meetings to ensure that beneficiaries were not “ghosts”. In each ward 1 000 beneficiaries would receive food parcels or vouchers worth R600 each.

The intended beneficiaries are child-headed households, families where there are no social grants recipients, families where all members are unemployed, military veterans (former MK, APLA and other military formations that existed).

