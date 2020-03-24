MEC tours crowded government flats in Wentworth

Durban - OVERCROWDING experienced in government-owned flats in Wentworth was witnessed first hand when a delegation of officials from the Department of Human Settlements (DHS) conducted an inspection on Monday Human Settlements MEC Peggy Nkonyeni and councillor Thanduxolo Sabela, chairperson of the human settlements and infrastructure delivery committee in eThekwini Municipality, did a walkabout in two areas in Austerville. Community activist Roselyn King led the delegation on a tour of the one-room housing complexes in Tuin and Woodville Roads. She showed the officials the squalor and overcrowded homes. Members of the community poured out their hearts to Nkonyeni and Sabela. Beauty Morgan, 72, showed Nkonyeni how she and her six family members crammed into the house. She moved into the house in 1976 and said there had been no improvements to the area since.

Lee-Anne Richards said her seven children and grandchild shared her one-room flat. “We make sleeping arrangements everywhere. Even the kitchen. We have been living like this for 14 years. We spent 30 years in another flat.”

Marjorie Gilbert, 67, said she had been living in cramped conditions for 39 years. She has a disability and finds it difficult to climb a flight of stairs using a walker.

“My family grew but the flat size did not. My siblings could not move out because there were no houses. All I want is a bedroom. I never had one. Our lounge and kitchen become bedrooms. We are tired of empty promises,” Gilbert said.

Mable Enicker, 70, said she had had to maintain her building.

“When we have a complaint, they say they don’t have materials, or the items are in Pietermaritzburg. Over the years we attended many meetings that amounted to nothing,” Enicker said.

The Ark on Austerville Drive consists of 18 wendy houses. Naomi Lucas told Nkonyeni that before this, they had been living in an abandoned building for 10 years.

“We were left in there and forgotten. When the place was condemned and a portion demolished, three business people stepped in to assist us. When we got the help then, Human Settlements got involved. The plan was for us was to spend 18 months in the decanting units. It has been four years. Ten years ago, Human Settlement officials promised us RDP houses.”

Ward Councillor Aubrey Snyman said the people had suffered for too long. “They need to get the wheels turning. This is the fourth generation of residents. They need decent homes.”

Human Settlements spokesperson Mbulelo Baloyi said a follow-up meeting would be held with the residents once Nkonyeni compiled a report to chart the way forward.

Daily News