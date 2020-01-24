MEC visits Vryheid to hand over road repair









Durban - The MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli visited Vryheid,on Thursday, to inspect damaged roads in the area. Recent heavy rains affected roads and bridges in Abaqulusi Local Municipality. Mchinswana culvert along the D2467 Road and a section of the P199 access road in Mvunyane, near Vryheid, collapsed and one person was reported dead. Ntuli said the collapsed roads were being filled, with plans under way to replace the culvert pipes under P199. He also said several projects were in the pipeline, including the construction of the Machanca and Mvuzini box culverts, which are used by the community to access Thembumusa Clinic, schools and Mondlo. He said the estimated cost for the construction of the two culverts was R6million and R8million respectively.

“The department is fully committed to providing training, skills development and empowering local contractors.

“We must create job opportunities and ensure skills development through the projects we implement,” said Ntuli.

He added that the private sector and traditional leaders were an essential part of the conversation.

“There is a strong need for growth to create decent and sustainable jobs, but the government cannot do it alone. We must work together to eradicate poverty, unemployment and inequality,” said Ntuli.

The MEC urged officials to speedily develop a project implementation plan to address road infrastructure challenges in Vryheid.

Ntuli officially handed over the P34 Road to contractor Heldbit Odendaal of Ethos Transport to begin its rehabilitation. The contract value is estimated at R115million.

“The construction can enhance the economic development of small towns,” said Ntuli.

Daily News