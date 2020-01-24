Recent heavy rains affected roads and bridges in Abaqulusi Local Municipality.
Mchinswana culvert along the D2467 Road and a section of the P199 access road in Mvunyane, near Vryheid, collapsed and one person was reported dead.
Ntuli said the collapsed roads were being filled, with plans under way to replace the culvert pipes under P199. He also said several projects were in the pipeline, including the construction of the Machanca and Mvuzini box culverts, which are used by the community to access Thembumusa Clinic, schools and Mondlo.
He said the estimated cost for the construction of the two culverts was R6million and R8million respectively.