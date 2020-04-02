MEC vows to close businesses flouting lockdown law after cops raids Durban CBD business

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - MORE businesses contravening the Disaster Management Act by forcing workers to work during the coronavirus national lockdown will be shut down. The Economic Development Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, made the statement after police and officials from the departments of Health and Labour raided the multistorey Xinhua Distribution Centre on Dr Pixley KaSeme Street (West Street) on Wednesday. Health workers had tested more than 100 people living in the building, that was also a warehouse. Dube-Ncube said they received a complaint about people who allegedly had symptoms of the coronavirus living in the building. “This building was locked down by law enforcement agencies for several hours while officials clad in protective gear searched the building.

“A decision was made that before a raid could be conducted, safety measures should be put in place and that people who live in the building be subjected to intensive screening,” she said.

It was not clear if police had to use force to access certain parts of the building.

A police officer was seen with a bolt cutter entering and leaving the premises.

“It is important to allow law enforcement agencies and health professionals to manage the operation.

“We have been made aware that at an appropriate time they will indicate the results of the operation,” said Dube-Ncube

The Department of Health, which had sent a team to test the residents and then transport them to a local hospital, referred all queries to the Economic Development Tourism and Environmental Affairs Department.

Daily News