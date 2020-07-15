Meet Baroness Jennifer the stranded penguin named after Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife Marine Ecologist

Durban - The South African Association for Marine Biological Research (Saambr) has admitted its second stranded penguin this year and since the start of July.

At the start of the month they admitted an African penguin they named Admiral Paul who would be flown out to the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB) once he was fit and fully recovered.

Last Thursday, Baroness Jennifer, also an African penguin was admitted to uShaka Sea World. She was named after Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife Marine Ecologist, Dr Jennifer Olbers, the officer responsible for all marine strandings along the KZN coastline.

Baroness Jennifer had been stranded on Scottburgh’s main beach.

Saambr said the penguin was in a poor condition when she arrived but was now doing very well.

“She has a painful bite on her left wing at the joint as well as smaller bites on her right wing and right foot. Her veterinary examination showed no broken bones which means that her recovery should be without complications,” said Saambr.

“She is on antibiotics and pain medication which will assist in her recovery process. She needs to put on some weight because she weighs a mere 1.25kg which is not surprising after her ordeal at sea.”

Saambr said Admiral Paul was currently eating many sardines at each feed that he could hardly stand up after his dinner.

Hopefully Baroness Jennifer would eat as much sardines as Admiral Paul.

If you come across a marine animal in distress on one of KZN’s beaches, please contact SAAMBR on

031 328 8060. We will get in touch with members of the KZN Stranding Network stationed closest to you as they can assist in transporting the distressed animal or bird.

Daily News