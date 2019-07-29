Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Elvis Jula. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Elvis Jula, 55, has been appointed the new provincial commissioner of police in KwaZulu-Natal. He's appointment will take effect on August 1.

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Khehla John Sitole made the official announcement on Monday morning.

Jula has more than 30 years of service having enlisted as a student constable in Durban. He rose through the ranks to the level of Lieutenant General in 2016 when he was appointed as Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape, where he has been serving to date.

"Before his appointment as Provincial Commissioner, Western Cape, he held several positions in KwaZulu-Natal including that of Deputy Provincial Commissioner: Human Resource Management and Deputy Provincial Commissioner: Visible Policing. Jula holds a B-tech degree in Policing as well as a National Diploma in Police Administration," said Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo spokesperson for the National Commissioner.

Naidoo said the Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Sibusiso Mkhwanazi moves to the national head office as the Divisional Commissioner: Operational Response Services (ORS) also effective from 1 August 2019.

Mkhwanazi joined the South African Police Service as a student constable in 1993. He rose through the ranks to Lieutenant General in 2011.

Before being appointed as Acting Provincial Commissioner for KZN, Mkhwanazi occupied several positions within the SAPS including that of Head: Special Task Force(STF) and Divisional Commissioner: Human Resource Development, as well as the Acting National Commissioner of Police.

He holds a B-tech degree in Policing as well as a National Diploma in Police Administration.

The Western Cape position of Provincial Commissioner will be temporarily filled by Lieutenant General Sindile Mfazi, the current Deputy National Commissioner of Management Advisory Services.

Mfazi's appointment forms part of the National Stabilisation Intervention currently being implemented in the Western Cape.

"The SAPS management is confident that the appointment of Mfazi into this acting position will add value to the intervention programme while the process of appointing a permanent Provincial Commissioner is unfolding. The process to appoint a permanent Provincial Commissioner will commence in August 2019 and is expected to be completed by the end of the same month,"Naidoo said.

Jula was commended for the sterling work he has done in the WC.

"Having served in KwaZulu-Natal for the majority of his police career, coupled with the position of Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape, makes him one of the most experienced to take up the vacant position of Provincial Commissioner: KwaZulu-Natal,” said Sitole.

Mkhwanazi was lauded for having made the sacrifice of moving from Pretoria to serve as the Provincial Commissioner of KZN.

"Mkhwanzi's experience and expertise speaks volumes of his capability to hold the position of Divisional Commissioner: Operational Response Services.I hold all these managers in high regard and I am sure that they will optimally guide those under their command to ensure a safer South Africa,” concluded Sitole.

Daily News



