Gale street mortuary workers sitting outside Durban office after protesting their unhappiness with a manager returning to the office. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA) Durban - THE Public and Allied Workers’ Union of SA (Pawusa) met representatives of the provincial Health Department this week after an impromptu strike at the Magwaza Maphalala (Gale) Street state mortuary last week. Workers embarked on a strike on Thursday because they had learnt about the re-instatement of an allegedly abusive manager who had been ousted by former Health MEC Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo in 2016. The workers returned to their stations on Friday after Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu gave them an ultimatum to return to work or risk the implementation of a court order resulting in their dismissal. Simelane-Zulu said the strike caused a delay in six post-mortems. Pawusa chairperson Halalisani Gumede said the department did not have to implement the court order because the workers had ended the strike on Friday.

Gumede said the meeting went well and there were plans for a follow-up meeting.

“We reached an agreement that the Department of Health would not re-instate the manager until the matter has been finalised,” Gumede said.

“The department would have to compromise and so would we, but we are saying we do not want her and we will not compromise on that.”

Pinetown Funeral Services director Clive Moodley said they had picked up a body on Friday, but he did not know how long services would continue uninterrupted.

“It’s not fair to bereaved families because this happens every month or second month,” he said.

Moodley said they understood what the workers were fighting for, but it was unacceptable for there to be issues every month.

