Workers embarked on a strike on Thursday because they had learnt about the re-instatement of an allegedly abusive manager who had been ousted by former Health MEC Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo in 2016.
The workers returned to their stations on Friday after Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu gave them an ultimatum to return to work or risk the implementation of a court order resulting in their dismissal.
Simelane-Zulu said the strike caused a delay in six post-mortems.
Pawusa chairperson Halalisani Gumede said the department did not have to implement the court order because the workers had ended the strike on Friday.