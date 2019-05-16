Senathi Fisha. Picture source Internet

Durban - Black and Indian healthcare practitioners who have laid allegations of racial discrimination against in healthcare are locked in a meeting with the Council of Medical Aid Schemes in an effort to address the issues as per Minister Motsoaledi’s directive. After months of dispute and years of unresolved claim disputes with medical aid schemes, the doctors have managed to convince the council to establish a probe into racial discrimination allegations.

The doctors are saying that they are not treated the same as the white counterparts by medical aid schemes.

They also claim that they are exploited and harassed.

One of the practitioners, Dr Senathi Fisha, a psychologist told the Daily News that her practice collapsed following what she believes as bullying by medical aid schemes.

She said she was a victim of having “too many patients” and claims that as a result her claims were either not paid in full or not paid at all.

She ran her own practice called Fisha Wellness hospital, a private psychiatric facility for mental health services which specializes Depression, Anxiety, Acute Stress, Bipolar and Post-traumatic stress syndrome.

She is one of 1000 doctors who claim to be racially targeted.

She said the discrimination includes black doctors being forced by medical aids to submit confidential patients information.

“We are happy that at last something is being done. We have been suffering for too long,” she said.

CEO of the Medical Aid Council, Sipho Kabane confirmed that the allegations would be investigated.

He said they were opposed to any conduct that includes racial profiling, harassment and bullying.

Daily News