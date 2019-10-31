Durban - Megan Prins, the mother accused of suffocating her son to death at a guest house in Umhlanga, collapsed outside the Durban High Court on Thursday minutes before the murder trial against her could start.
She was outside the courtroom with members of her family when she went into a seizure.
She spoke to her lawyer briefly and while walking to her seat holding a can of energy drink in hand. Moments later she collapsed and went into a seizure.
Her family members screamed for help and a few moments later, they were heard saying "Oh my God, she is not breathing".
She had also stopped moving for a few seconds.