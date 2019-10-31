Megan Prins collapses outside court moments before the start of her child murder trial









Megan Prins, the mother accused of suffocating her son to death at a guest house in Umhlanga collapsed outside the Durban High Court on Thursday. Picture: Sne Masuku. Durban - Megan Prins, the mother accused of suffocating her son to death at a guest house in Umhlanga, collapsed outside the Durban High Court on Thursday minutes before the murder trial against her could start. She was outside the courtroom with members of her family when she went into a seizure. She spoke to her lawyer briefly and while walking to her seat holding a can of energy drink in hand. Moments later she collapsed and went into a seizure. Her family members screamed for help and a few moments later, they were heard saying "Oh my God, she is not breathing". She had also stopped moving for a few seconds.

Another family member screamed, "Somebody help please".

A journalist rushed to get help at the entrance, while other journalists called emergency services.

She opened her eyes and started breathing heavily and cried at the same time.

The paramedics arrived about 25 minutes later and offered her first aid before she was loaded into an ambulance to the hospital.

The family thanked the journalists for their help as they followed the paramedics wheeling her out of the courthouse.

The 35-year-old mother was arrested in an Umhlanga guesthouse in June after the owner came upon the scene.

The Durban High Court heard during bail proceedings that after Prins suffocated her seven-year-old son Sloan with a pillow. She sat with his body for an entire night while trying to take her own life.

The trial was supposed to start earlier this month but was adjourned to allow her to submit a copy of her private mental evaluation. Prins apparently owed fees to the doctor who conducted the evaluation.

Daily News



