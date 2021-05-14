Men dressed as cops rob Phoenix family

Durban - A PHOENIX businesswoman claims that men dressed in police uniforms held up her family at gunpoint in their home.

Private security company KZN Vip Unit spokesperson Glen Naidoo said according to reports, a white VW Polo Sedan with NDM registration plates entered the home in Clayfield.

He said the men seated inside allegedly stated they were from the SAPS Organized Crime Unit.

The victim, who did not want to be named, said when he drove on to his driveway he was approached by three men this was while three others lurked in the yard on Wednesday night.

They ran into the house and ordered everybody to lay down on the floor. They took the victim to his bedroom and demanded he hand over the keys to the safe.

The men ransacked the rooms and they took his Breitling watch collection, laptops and phones.

The victim’s wife, a prominent Phoenix businesswoman said a month ago they received a phone call from an anonymous person who said he was based at a police station in Pietermaritzburg.

She said the caller said he was investigating a case of armed robbery that one of their staff was involved in. The caller said he would like to interview the couple.

“We received this call close to midnight. We had our doubts and told the caller to meet us at the Phoenix police station. The caller said he will phone to confirm but he did not. After the robbery we heard the car was seen on numerous occasions outside our business premises. I think they followed my husband home. When they approached my husband they produced a piece of paper. They said it was a search warrant because we are suspected of dealing in narcotics. My husband called me but then the call got cut off,” she said.

Six men, two of them in SAPS uniforms, held up a family in their Phoenix home, north of Durban. The men took contents from the safe, watches and valuables. Picture supplied.

Two of them had police uniforms including bullet proof vests and gun holsters.

They took the house and vehicle keys.

The Natal Durban Metro acronym is NDM used by eThekwini Municipality.

Spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said they would investigate the allegations internally.

He said the incident will also be investigated by the SAPS. Mayisela said all city fleet vehicles were fitted with tracking devices.

Phoenix SAPS are investigating a case of robbery, spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed they had received a report that men posing as police officers approached the victim and requested to search the premises.

“The suspects became aggressive, ordered the family to sit down and to not make any noise. They ransacked the house and took jewellery, cellphones, watches and drove away,” Gwala said.

In April 2021, KwaNyuswa acting chief Makhosandile Ngcobo was kidnapped from his Nkulu Ward home at gunpoint by men wearing police uniforms. Ngcobo has still not been found.

Gwala said detectives were appealing for information regarding Ngcobo’s whereabouts. She said a case of kidnapping, and robbery had been opened at Ezinqoleni police station.

In February, a 41-year-old man was arrested at Alexandra Magistrate's Court for fraud and impersonating a police officer.

It was reported that the suspect, who called himself a police captain, approached a man accused of murder and promised to make the docket disappear, at a fee, so that he can walk free.

Daily News