Megan Prins, 34, is alleged to have drugged her son, Sloan, before suffocating him at an Umhlanga guest house in June last year.
Sloan was found dead in the room she had booked at the guest house.
Prins was found in the same room, apparently having attempted suicide by slitting her wrists.
She was granted the opportunity to have a private mental evaluation done with a psychiatrist, but it emerged when the trial was expected to start in the Durban High Court yesterday that although the report was ready, the defence had not supplied the State with a copy. Prins apparently owed fees to the doctor who conducted the evaluation.