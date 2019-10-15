Mental test results delay Durban mom's murder trial









Megan Prins accused of killing her 7 year old son will apply in court in March 2019. File picture Durban - THE trial of a Durban mother accused of murdering her 7-year-old son has been adjourned to allow the State to have access to her mental evaluation. Megan Prins, 34, is alleged to have drugged her son, Sloan, before suffocating him at an Umhlanga guest house in June last year. Sloan was found dead in the room she had booked at the guest house. Prins was found in the same room, apparently having attempted suicide by slitting her wrists. She was granted the opportunity to have a private mental evaluation done with a psychiatrist, but it emerged when the trial was expected to start in the Durban High Court yesterday that although the report was ready, the defence had not supplied the State with a copy. Prins apparently owed fees to the doctor who conducted the evaluation.

Her lawyer, Burt Laing, told the court that he was also yet to receive the psychiatrist’s report.

The report will indicate whether Prins could appreciate the wrongfulness of her actions at the time of the murder.

Judge Ester Steyn adjourned the matter to the beginning of November for the defence to hand over the report to the State.

The Morningside mother was previously admitted to Fort Napier by the State for a psychiatric evaluation which found that she was fit to stand trial in the matter.

The case was adjourned to allow her to pay the rest of the doctor’s fees so the report could be released to the state advocate.

Prins, who is out on R3 000 bail, worked as a project manager in the medical field.

During her bail application, her brother Adrian’s affidavit read in court described her as an affectionate mother and recalled how his sister and nephew would spend Friday nights eating fast food and watching movies together.

He said she had loved her son unconditionally, spoiling him with toys every month and regularly taking him out on excursions.

Her relationship with Sloan’s father, Robert Porter, had ended in 2017. He became involved in a new relationship and this allegedly angered Prins.

