’Mercedes-Benz looter’ case to be heard next year

DURBAN – Mbuso Moloi, dubbed the “Mercedes-Benz looter”, will have to wait until February next year to hear his fate. The 30-year-old appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday and his matter was adjourned until February.

He is charged with four counts of public violence, theft, trespassing and driving a vehicle with false number plates. Moloi has pleaded not guilty to the charges. National Prosecuting Authority’s regional spokesperson Natasha Kara said Moloi will return to court on February 10 next year.

Moloi made headlines after purportedly appearing in a video carrying a basket load of goods from a Woolworths store in Glenwood, which was broken into and looted during the July unrest. In the video footage his shopping basket was so full it needed two hands to carry as he crossed Bulwer Road before getting to his parked car. In the video, he was seen driving off in a Mercedes-Benz C300C coupé, with an estimated value of R507 000.

The video trended on social media platforms. Moloi is currently out on bail of R5 000. He handed himself over to the police in July after a warrant for his arrest was issued.